PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. 1,560,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. PVH has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PVH by 564.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

