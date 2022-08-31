PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.07.

NYSE PVH traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,317. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

