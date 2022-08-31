PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.64.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PVH traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. 1,560,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PVH has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.