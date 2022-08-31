PureFi Protocol (UFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,390.00

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. PureFi Protocol has a market capitalization of $322,100.24 and approximately $76,390.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Coin Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,180,215 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol
