Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,621. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

