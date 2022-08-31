Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. 36,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.73.
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
