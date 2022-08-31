Public Mint (MINT) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,147.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars.

