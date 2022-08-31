PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Price Performance
Shares of SMNUF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.
