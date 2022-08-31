PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands, as well as sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indofoof Icecream, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

