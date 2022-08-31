Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 746 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $496.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.28.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

