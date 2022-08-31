Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 498 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,257. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

