Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 30,146 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 92,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,530. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.