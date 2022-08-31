Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. F5 makes up about 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in F5 by 7.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $157.01. 3,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $177.04. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

