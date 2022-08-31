Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TELUS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,844,000 after buying an additional 163,567 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 64,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.94%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.