Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3,176.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 144,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.04. 149,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

