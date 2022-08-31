Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,265 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,328 shares of company stock worth $11,161,321. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.99. 24,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,489. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

