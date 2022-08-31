Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,515 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $17,791,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 122,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

