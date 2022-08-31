Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus Price Performance

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Prosus has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €73.40 ($74.90) to €69.40 ($70.82) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

