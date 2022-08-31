Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 88,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,620. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

