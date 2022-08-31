Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 62,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,620. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

