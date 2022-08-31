Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

PSEC opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 93,874 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 141,635 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.