ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 11,933,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 5,237,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $11,527,000.

