ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $43.01. 1,288,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,480,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $232,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $8,542,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.