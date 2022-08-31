Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.86 and last traded at C$19.15. Approximately 232,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 771,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.10.
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
