Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGKGY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

