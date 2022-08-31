Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Power Assets Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGKGY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.
About Power Assets
