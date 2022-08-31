Power Assets Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Power Assets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Power Assets has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Get Power Assets alerts:

About Power Assets

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.