PolySwarm 24-Hour Volume Tops $662,172.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $21.10 million and $662,172.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Get PolySwarm alerts:

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

