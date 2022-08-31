Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.87. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.