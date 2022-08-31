Polen Capital Management LLC Has $19.22 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 241,423 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 90.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.20. 2,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,930. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

