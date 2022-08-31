Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,518 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Wingstop worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Wingstop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 13.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $113.83. 14,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,904. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

