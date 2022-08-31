Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 30,512 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 650.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,512 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period.

Shares of FND traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

