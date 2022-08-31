Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,722,842 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 5.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,927,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,095,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

META traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, hitting $164.29. 1,157,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

