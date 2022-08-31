Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 120,804 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,804 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SAP worth $103,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $85.52. 33,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

