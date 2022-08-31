PointPay (PXP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

PointPay (PXP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. PointPay has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PointPay coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PointPay has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

