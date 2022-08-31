pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.

About pNetwork

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,581,128 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

