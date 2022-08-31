Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.99. 2,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

The firm has a market cap of $936.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

