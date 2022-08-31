Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.99. 2,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $936.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.