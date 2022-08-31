Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Playfair Mining Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

