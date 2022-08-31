PlatinumBAR Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $13,403.57 and approximately $31.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

