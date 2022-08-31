Piper Sandler Raises Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $67.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXDX. Guggenheim raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.10.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $50.32 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.57.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,174 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

