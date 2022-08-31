Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.27 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PDD opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinduoduo Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.