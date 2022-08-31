PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.32

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $13.96. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 271,978 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $11,458,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18,205.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 329,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 218,626 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.