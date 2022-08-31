PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.32

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $13.96. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 271,978 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
