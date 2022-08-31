Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.29. 2,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Phreesia Trading Up 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

