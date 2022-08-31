Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

Photronics Trading Down 23.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 62.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Photronics by 61.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

