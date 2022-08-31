Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Hits $1,154.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $1,154.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,291.04 or 0.99905382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00223656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00142211 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00236451 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00058060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00058639 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,977,868 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.