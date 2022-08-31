Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. 17,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,540. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

