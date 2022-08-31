Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,174,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,216,000 after purchasing an additional 424,506 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 738,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,201,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

