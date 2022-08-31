Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

PAHC stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $627.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

