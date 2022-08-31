Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $627.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

