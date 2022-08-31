Phantasma (SOUL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $251,647.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $26.61 million and approximately $251,647.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.96 or 0.99923414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024338 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

