Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,928 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $258.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

