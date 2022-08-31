Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.3 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 20,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

